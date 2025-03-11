John Cena & Cody Rhodes Appearances, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes plus more for next week’s Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs live from Brussels, Belgium starting at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on Netflix:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* John Cena, Cody Rhodes to appear