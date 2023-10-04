John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka & Paul Heyman Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE is loading up next week’s episode of NXT with John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Asuka set to appear. The company announced on tonight’s show that Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner as Hayes takes on Bron Breakker. In addition, Paul Heyman said that because Cena will be there, Roman Reigns told him to be in Breakker’s corner.

Meanwhile, Asuka will face Roxanne Perez on next week’s episode. If Perez wins, she gets a shot at Kiana James. James set up the match after attacking Perez during a three-way #1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Championship, then implied she hired Asuka to be Perez’s opponent. Finally, Rhodes is set to make a “major announcement” on the show.

Next week’s NXT will be airing live on USA Network opposite a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. The updated card is:

* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement

* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez