John Cena, Cody Rhodes & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 17, 2025 | Posted by
The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature John Cena, Cody Rhodes and more. WWE announced the following for next week’s show in Glasgow, which will air on Monday at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Netflix:
* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez.
* Jey Uso & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under
* CM Punk returns
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes appear
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw
Special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT
🏴 SCOTLAND
🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGXTk pic.twitter.com/xnYGkjOVq8
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2025
