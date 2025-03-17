wrestling / News

John Cena, Cody Rhodes & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature John Cena, Cody Rhodes and more. WWE announced the following for next week’s show in Glasgow, which will air on Monday at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Netflix:

* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez.
* Jey Uso & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under
* CM Punk returns
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes appear

