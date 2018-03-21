Various News: John Cena Featured in New College Humor Sketch, WrestleCon Event Will Feature Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Match

– College Humor released a new video this week to promote John Cena and his new film, Blockers. You can check out the video below.

The video showcases a new app called Blockr, where you call John Cena to your location to block jerks from annoying y in your everyday life.

– The April 6 Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event for WrestleCon will feature a headlining match that will feature Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground. It will be a tag team match with Austin Aries and Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M and Alberto el Patron.

Here’s the rest of the lineup announced for the event:

* Impact Tag Team champions LAX vs. Lucha Underground’s Da Mack (Willie Mack) and Killshot (Shane Strickland)

* LU’s Aerostar & King Cuerno & Drago vs. Impact’s DJZ & Andrew Everett & Dezmond Xavier.

* LU’s Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan) vs. Impact’s Eddie Edwards – I Quit Match.

The card for IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground is absolutely stacked so far. This is shaping up to be one of the MUST SEE shows of the year! TICKETS: https://t.co/Qoi6fW03f2 pic.twitter.com/S4pRANRpdE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 21, 2018

More information and ticket details are available Wrestlecon.com.