John Cena Comments on CM Punk’s WWE Title Win Anniversary

He was slightly delayed, but John Cena has taken to Twitter to comment on the ninth anniversary of his Money in the Bank match with CM Punk. Cena retweeted Punk’s post from Friday in which the former WWE star commented on the ninth anniversary of his WWE Championship win, thanking Cena, Brad Armstrong and the WWE fans.

Cena’s post showed a picture of him handing over a buck to Punk over a wager regarding the match and noted:

“I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by.”