WWE News: John Cena Comments on Next Week’s Raw Return, Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander Added to next Week’s Raw, Triple H Comments on Women’s Royal Rumble

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena

– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return on Raw next week…

– Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight championship will take place on next week’s Raw. [Credit: PWinsider.con]

– Triple H posted the following onTwitter, commenting onlast night’s announcement ofa women’s Royal Ruumble…

