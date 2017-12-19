WWE News: John Cena Comments on Next Week’s Raw Return, Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander Added to next Week’s Raw, Triple H Comments on Women’s Royal Rumble

– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return on Raw next week…

Thru good and bad the @WWE is my family. Can’t think of a better way to spend #Christmas than in the place of my 1st match, with my family. #RAW — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 19, 2017

– Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight championship will take place on next week’s Raw. [Credit: PWinsider.con]

– Triple H posted the following onTwitter, commenting onlast night’s announcement ofa women’s Royal Ruumble…