WWE News: John Cena Comments on Next Week’s Raw Return, Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander Added to next Week’s Raw, Triple H Comments on Women’s Royal Rumble
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return on Raw next week…
Thru good and bad the @WWE is my family. Can’t think of a better way to spend #Christmas than in the place of my 1st match, with my family. #RAW
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 19, 2017
– Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight championship will take place on next week’s Raw. [Credit: PWinsider.con]
– Triple H posted the following onTwitter, commenting onlast night’s announcement ofa women’s Royal Ruumble…
The @WWE Women’s division has evolved, shattered glass ceilings, broken down barriers, inspired men and women around the world…and has made history w/ every single opportunity.
I’m ready, we’re ALL ready for the 1st Women’s #RoyalRumble Match ever. #Proud
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017