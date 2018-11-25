Quantcast

 

Various News: John Cena Comments on December WWE Return, MLW’s Tom Lawlor Loses MMA Return, Masato Tanaka Returning to The US Next Month

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his upcoming return to WWE in December for WWE live events and Raw…

– MLW’s Tom Lawlor lost his return to MMA at tonight’s Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 PPV. Deron Winn defeated Tom Lawlor via unanimous decision (30-27 across the cards).

– Former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka is slated to return to the United States for several dates next month. Thus far, Tanaka has been announced for Friday December 28 for Absolute Intense Wrestling in Parma, Ohio and Saturday December 29, for Game Changer Wrestling in Asbury Park, NJ against PCO.

