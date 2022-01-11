John Cena Comments on His WrestleMania 38 Status on The Ellen Show (Video)

– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on The Ellen Show this week to promote the launch of his new HBO Max series, Peacemaker, which debuts on January 13. During his appearance, Cena was asked if he would be appearing at WrestleMania this year and more. Below are some highlights and a clip of his appearance:

Cena on singing in his underwear for Peacemaker: “I take away three things from seeing that. One, I can’t carry a tune into a bucket. Two, Peacemaker is a miniseries. And three, my wife is the most wonderful person on the face of the planet for being cool with being able to do something like that, so I’m very happy about it.”

On telling his wife about the underwear singing scene: “When I say, ‘Hey, today at work, I’m going to be singing in my underwear and maybe, if you watch Peacemaker you might find out it might be less than my underwear,’ and she’s like, ‘Hey, go get ’em! Give ’em your best!’ I think that’s a person confident in self and in a trusting relationship. I’m very happy.”

John Cena on his WrestleMania 38 status: “WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania. But I will tell you and everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas, so I’m far from had my last performance.”

Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance was at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. He lost a Firefly Fun House Match to Bray Wyatt on Night 2. He did work a brief run of WWE shows last summer, including a WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas, which Reigns won.

Also, John Cena also appeared on The Tonight Show yesterday to promote Peacemaker. You can read more on that appearance HERE.

If using the above quotes, please credit The Ellen Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.