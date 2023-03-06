John Cena Comments On Tonight’s RAW, Says He Just Finished Wrapping A Movie

In a post on Twitter, John Cena spoke about his return to WWE on tonight’s episode of RAW in Boston. He said that he just wrapped filming on Ricky Stanicky and will start production of Grand Death Lotto before his appearance on RAW.

He wrote: “Wrapped #RickyStanicky 🇦🇺 early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 🇺🇸 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they 🚫C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s”