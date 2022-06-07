John Cena Comments on Upcoming WWE Raw Return

– As previously reported, John Cena will be making his return to WWE Raw later this month month in celebrations of his 20th anniversary in the WWE. Cena commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

Cena wrote, “Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth”

Currently, Cena is in Albuquerque, New Mexico filming Wile E. Coyote for Warner Bros. He’ll be appearing on the June 27 edition of Raw in Laredo, Texas.