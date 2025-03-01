– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, former WWE Champion John Cena commented on tonight’s event via social media. He’ll be competing in the men’s Chamber match.

John Cena wrote, “Tonight, I walk into the my final #WWEChamber match to secure my final #WrestleMania main event. Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss.” Cena is currently embarking on his farewell tour, which will run through December. He’s looking to win a record-breaking 17th world title.

John Cena will be competing in the Elimination Chamber against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest. The winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.