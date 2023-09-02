John Cena Comments On His WWE Return, Knows His Last Match Is Soon

John Cena made his WWE return on Friday’s Smackdown, and he commented on it after tonight’s show. Cena took out Jimmy Uso on tonight’s show and announced he would be hosting Saturday’s WWE Payback. In a post-show WWE Digital Exclusive, Cena talked with Cathy Kelley about making his return and more. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his return: “Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next. The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don’t get to come back.”

On hosting WWE Payback: “I’ve never quite hosted. I just found that out right before I went down there and I want to make sure everyone knows I’ll be at the premium live event Payback as the host, and I don’t even know what that means. I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz, he’s a man that wears many hats, maybe I can engage in a conversation with him and get some suggestions, he’s done the job quite well.”