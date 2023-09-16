– John Cena commented on reuniting with The Rock last night on WWE SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. He tweeted, “The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week #Smackdown! @WWE @WWEonFOX” You can check out his tweet below:

