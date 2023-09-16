wrestling / News

John Cena Comments on Reuniting With The Rock on WWE SmackDown

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock John Cena WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

– John Cena commented on reuniting with The Rock last night on WWE SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. He tweeted, “The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock. Thank you, Denver. C U next week #Smackdown! @WWE @WWEonFOX” You can check out his tweet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Smackdown, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading