– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, actor and WWE Superstar John Cena was asked to compare himself now to his days in his first year in WWE in 2002. He said the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think the things that they share in common are gratitude, grit, perseverance, and humility. The John Cena in 2002 gets to go out and fight Kurt Angle under the impression of two words, ruthless aggression, and it was a failure because I was neither ruthless, nor aggressive, and I wasn’t able to see the opportunity.”

Cena last wrestled in November, losing to Solo Sikoa in a singles match.