John Cena Confirmed For This Week’s Smackdown

John Cena is confirmed to be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Cena will be on this week’s show, writing:

“TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown: ‘The Greatest of All Time’ @JohnCena returns following his HUGE victory with @RealLAKnight at #WWEFastlane! What’s next for the GOAT?”

Smackdown airs live on Friday evening on FOX.