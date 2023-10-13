wrestling / News

John Cena Confirmed For This Week’s Smackdown

October 12, 2023
John Cena WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

John Cena is confirmed to be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Cena will be on this week’s show, writing:

“TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown:

‘The Greatest of All Time’ @JohnCena returns following his HUGE victory with @RealLAKnight at #WWEFastlane!

What’s next for the GOAT?”

Smackdown airs live on Friday evening on FOX.

