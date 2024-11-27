John Cena Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena’s retirement tour will run through WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE has confirmed that Cena will be appearing at the March 1st, 2025 PPV in what is being billed as his “last time ever” in the ring in Toronto.

Cena has announced that 2025 will be his last year and will work around 40 dates. He has thus far been confirmed for Raw’s Netflix premiere, the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 41 and now Elimination Chamber.