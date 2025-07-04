John Cena Confirms That His Last Match Will Happen In December

In an interview with Page Six (via Fightful), John Cena confirmed recent rumors that said his last match will take place in mid-December. However, he noted that a location has not been decided at this time.

He said: “Well, I don’t want to downplay the action in WWE. There’s always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I’m 48. My last match will be in mid-December. We’re still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We’re halfway through. Gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV, and I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we’re just getting started.“