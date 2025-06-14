John Cena Confronted By Cody Rhodes & More On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Ron Killings

John Cena opened up this week’s Smackdown and was confronted by a variety of challengers before Ron Killings attacked him. Friday night’s show opened with Cena cutting a promo where he talked about how it everything has been by his design and everyone took the bait, noting that he’s backed CM Punk into a corner and that Punk has to admit to hypocrisy if he wants to try and take the title at Night of Champions.

Eventually, Cody Rhodes came out and he was followed soon after by Randy Orton and then LA Knight. Each of them took their shots at Cena before Cena said this was beneath him and walked away. Killings then jumped Cena and attacked him until security pulled him away.