John Cena Congratulates WWE On Successful WrestleMania 38

John Cena enjoyed WrestleMania 38, and he posted to social media to congratulate WWE on the event. The actor and WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday morning to praise the show, writing:

“Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next. Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight!”

It was ,a href=https://411mania.com/wrestling/note-on-why-john-cena-couldnt-be-at-wrestlemania-this-weekend/ target=new>noted earlier today that Cena could not be at the event as he was filming his latest film Coyote vs. ACME in New Mexico.