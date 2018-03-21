John Cena Comments Thinks Conor McGregor Would be Great in WWE

– Entertainment.ie recently interviewed WWE Superstar John Cena while he was promoting his new comedy, Blockers. He talked about Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE. You can check out the interview below.

During the interview, Cena was asked about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly going to WWE. Cena stated:

“He would do fantastic. Hell, he would put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good, or better, than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against Mayweather – that’s what we do. He did it as good, or better, than us.