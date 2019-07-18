wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Plays Coy About Raw Reunion Appearance, Paige to Appear On Special Olympics Stream

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena is not saying he won’t be at the Raw Reunion show. Deco Drive spoke with Cena for an interview and asked if he planned to be at the event, which takes place this coming Monday and will include a ton of Raw legends.

Cena played coy, saying, “They say it’s going to be one of the biggest Raws of all time, and certainly memorable. We will…see?” before shrugging his shoulders. Cena is not currently confirmed for the event (as his answer suggests), which will feature Melina, Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Santino Marella, Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco, Lilian Garcia, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres Gracie, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman and Sid Vicious.

– Paige is set to appear on the Special Olympics Live Stream-A-Thon on Friday at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET. As seen below, one of the Spcial Olympics kids will be giving her a makeover:

