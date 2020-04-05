John Cena On How WWE Performers Need to Make Something Out of Nothing If Creative Has Nothing for Them, What The Current Era of WWE Needs

On the latest edition of After The Bell, John Cena discussed how WWE performers need to make something out of nothing when creative has nothing for them, and what the current era of WWE needs. Highlights are below.

On how WWE performers need to make something out of nothing if creative has nothing for them: “Now we have a few loosely crafted narratives and some big storylines, and a lot of matches for the sake of action. But I also believe that’s on the performers to make something out of that. I think the best scenario, and take it from a guy that’s done pretty well for himself off of this scenario, when they tell you, ‘I don’t know what we want tonight,’ that’s when the rap guy was born, that’s when things like the US challenge were born, when they don’t know what they want, they’re giving you the freedom to create something.”

On what the current era of WWE needs: “It needs what I’m not sure it can produce, and that’s the state of where everything is now, which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself, so we’re in a day and age where it needs a frontman, or woman, and that’s what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star, and I’ve said it before, I don’t know if all things considered, the crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience, even if they liked the guy last week, is to say, ‘Fuck you, you’re not going to tell me who I like.’ So the audience is also tipping the scale of this not being able to happen.”

