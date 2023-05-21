John Cena Credits WWE For His Make-A-Wish Entrance At WrestleMania 39

John Cena came out with a host of Make-A-Wish kids for his match at WrestleMania 39, and he recently talked about how WWE made it happen. Cena faced Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship at April’s PPV, and he spoke on Today about the entrance that saw over a dozen Make-A-Wish kids involved.

“The hope of fulfilling gratitude. Any good, warm thing that makes you feel great,” Cena said (per Fightful). “This year, at WrestleMania, we got to give 15 or 20 Make-A-Wish kids a WrestleMania entrance in front of 80,000 people. Normally, the entrance is something you do by yourself, but WWE had the idea to give the Make-A-Wish kids the moment and the perspective that very few get to see. I was all on board, and it was great.”

Cena ultimately came up short against Theory, who remains the US Champion.