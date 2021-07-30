John Cena Admits He Was Surprised By Crowd Response To His WWE Return At Money In The Bank

John Cena recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, and he discussed his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, the incredible reaction from the crowd, and much more.

When asked about his response when his music hit and he heard all the cheers from the crowd, Cena admitted that he wasn’t used to that given the split reaction he’s received as a top star in WWE (via Fightful):

“I’m not used to that. Usually, in the arena, half the people, or more, are telling me that I suck and half the people are saying ‘Let’s go Cena.’ I was kinda expecting that. I’ve been curtailing off a number of my performances in WWE for the last few years because I’ve been filming projects, but I didn’t expect the shift to be that much. I think it’s because I was a genuine surprise. I showed up the next night on Raw and they were still very excited. A bunch of chants started. They were chanting ‘welcome back’ and ‘let’s go Cena’ and ‘Cena sucks,’ but they knew I was going to be there. The thing I hold closest about that Money in the Bank appearance is that, in this day and age, trying to orchestrate some sort of genuine surprise is rare. It was a genuine moment and everyone was excited. That led to me being excited.”

As noted previously, Cena is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion at SummerSlam.