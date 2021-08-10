wrestling / News

John Cena & Damian Priest Team Up In Post-Raw Dark Match

August 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Raw

The dark match following Raw saw John Cena team with Damian Priest. PWInsider reports that after Cena made peace between Randy Orton and Riddle, he teamed up with Priest a match against Jinder Mahal and Shanky after the cameras went off, with the babyfaces coming out victorious.

You can see a clip from the match below:

