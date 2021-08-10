wrestling / News
John Cena & Damian Priest Team Up In Post-Raw Dark Match
The dark match following Raw saw John Cena team with Damian Priest. PWInsider reports that after Cena made peace between Randy Orton and Riddle, he teamed up with Priest a match against Jinder Mahal and Shanky after the cameras went off, with the babyfaces coming out victorious.
You can see a clip from the match below:
— Alexys (@Ahhlexsis_) August 10, 2021
John Cena and Damian Priest win the dark match to close the show #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1OGk7wIgXW
— Powerbomb Productions (@PowerbombPROD) August 10, 2021
