John Cena Considers Dave Bautista The Greatest Wrestler-Turned-Actor

John Cena believes that Dave Bautista is the greatest wrestler-turned-actor of all time. Cena gave Bautista the credit during his appearance on Complex with Idris Elba, noting that his former WWE colleague has shown his range as a performer.

“I did enjoy No Holds Barred and They Live,” Cena said per Fightful). “So, Roddy Piper, maybe. Hulk Hogan. I’m going to give respect where respect is earned: Dave Bautista.”

He continued, “The dude has range. Now has transformed his whole body. So the stuff he’s about to do, look out for Dave Bautista. The stuff he’s already done is incredible. But as far as, like, wrestler turned actor with the range, you know me. I’m just Dick Jones. That’s it. Dave’s got range.”

Cena’s new film Heads of State with Elba released this week on Prime Video. Bautista’s next film is the action thriller Trap House, which is set to hit theaters in November.