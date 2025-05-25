wrestling / News

John Cena Defeats R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena R-Truth WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

R-Truth tried to save his friend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but John Cena came away with the win. Truth came out in a full Cena cosplay, with the name ‘Ron Cena’ on his shirt. He even replicated Cena’s entrance and later on, his move set. At one point in the match, Truth hit the AA on Cena for a two count. However, Cena got the win with an AA of his own following a low blow. After the match, Cena hit Truth with the WWE title.

