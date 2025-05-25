John Cena Defeats R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

R-Truth tried to save his friend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but John Cena came away with the win. Truth came out in a full Cena cosplay, with the name ‘Ron Cena’ on his shirt. He even replicated Cena’s entrance and later on, his move set. At one point in the match, Truth hit the AA on Cena for a two count. However, Cena got the win with an AA of his own following a low blow. After the match, Cena hit Truth with the WWE title.

THE CHAMP IS HERE 👀 John Cena returns to #SNME to battle R-Truth happening NOW! #SNME pic.twitter.com/w07HAgPIRF — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

R-Truth is more John Cena than John Cena these days… 😂 Just paying homage to his childhood hero, how nice! #SNME pic.twitter.com/dZG6501vZB — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025