John Cena Delivers Keynote Address For Virtual Graduation Celebration
John Cena delivered the keynote address today for the “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration”, which was organized by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 during quarantine. His speech included a reading from the Dr. Seuss book the event is named after. Other guests at the event include NASA astronaut Sean Kelly, who has the longest spaceflight by an American with 340 days. Cena’s video is below but the rest of the event can be found here.
He wrote: “To #grads2020: Enjoy the victory of graduation. Do not forget all the things that brought you to this moment. To recognize your accomplishment I am sharing a reading from @DrSeuss #OhThePlacesYoullGo as part of a special #ohtheplaces2020 celebration.”
To #grads2020: Enjoy the victory of graduation. Do not forget all the things that brought you to this moment. To recognize your accomplishment I am sharing a reading from @DrSeuss #OhThePlacesYoullGo as part of a special #ohtheplaces2020 celebration. https://t.co/5qV8H4SVEt pic.twitter.com/i7LYMHolLy
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 1, 2020
