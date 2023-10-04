– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, John Cena discussed his relationship with The Rock and their recent interaction on WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on his relationship with The Rock: “In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business. We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend.”

On how generous The Rock is with his time: “He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend.”