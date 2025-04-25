John Cena Praises Dominik Mysterio, Says He Was ‘Was Born For This’

John Cena is a fan of Dominik Mysterio, saying that the new Intercontinental Champion is “born for this.” Dirty Dom captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and Cena spoke about the younger Mysterio in his appearance on The Pat McAfee show earlier this week.

“Dom Mysterio is is born for this, period.” Cena said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I remember Randy Orton just making everything look so easy. Dom just makes everything effortless and he doesn’t crack under pressure and any pool we’ve dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he’s swimming laps around everybody else.”

He continued, “Dom Mysterio, we ain’t even close to what that kid’s capable of. He’s incredible and he’s going to be incredible for the next 20 years … He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling.”

Mysterio and Cena both walked away with new hardware at WrestleMania Sunday, with Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.