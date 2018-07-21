John Cena: ‘Don’t Expect Me to Turn Heel in WWE’

– John Cena discussed his role in Bumblebee and a possible heel turn at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. Speaking with ComicBook.com on the floor of the convention, Cena discussed playing a villainous role in the Transformers spin-off, which is set in the 1980s.

“I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn’t seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted,” Cena said. “So this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me.”

He continued, “So, don’t expect heel John Cena in the WWE – that’s inside baseball talk for some of you – but it means bad guy John Cena isn’t happening there, so this is that chance for me.”

Bumblebee is set to open on December 21st.