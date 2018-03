– John Cena was interested by WWE’s Cathy Kelley at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, where he was dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

– WWE has announced new superstore signings that will happen during Wrestlemania Week. Rusev will have a signing on April 5 at 1 PM while Elias will have on on April 6 at 11 AM.