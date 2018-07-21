Quantcast

 

WWE News: John Cena Dresses As A Transformer For SDCC, Dolph Ziggler Tops Power Rankings, The Miz Can’t Wait For TV Show Premiere

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Raw 4218 John Cena's

John Cena is at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to promote his new film Bumblebee. While there, he showed up dressed as a transformer.

#johncena showed up to #sdcc as Bumblebee from #transformers.

– The latest edition of the WWE Power Rankings features Dolph Ziggler on top of the chart.

– In a post on Twitter, The Miz spoke about his excitement for Tuesday’s premiere for his show Miz & Mrs.

