WWE News: John Cena Dresses As A Transformer For SDCC, Dolph Ziggler Tops Power Rankings, The Miz Can’t Wait For TV Show Premiere
July 21, 2018 | Posted by
– John Cena is at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to promote his new film Bumblebee. While there, he showed up dressed as a transformer.
– The latest edition of the WWE Power Rankings features Dolph Ziggler on top of the chart.
Here's who's sitting pretty this week. What do YOU think, @WWEUniverse? pic.twitter.com/aJX0XCbBYS
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2018
– In a post on Twitter, The Miz spoke about his excitement for Tuesday’s premiere for his show Miz & Mrs.
Tuesday can’t get here fast enough. Day 18 of the #20DaysOfMizAndMrs This Tuesday immediately after #SDLive 10pm est on @usa_network is the PREMIERE @MizandMrsTV DONT MIZ IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vu13CFLRfd
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 21, 2018