John Cena Returns As Doctor of Thuganomics, Interrupts Elias At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

John Cena returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 and interrupted the musical performance by Elias. Cena delivered a few bars and attacked Elias. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

.@IAmEliasWWE is doing it ALL in what's sure to be the greatest musical performance in #WrestleMania history, and he's doing it LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QeJHCfzkYA — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019