John Cena Returns As Doctor of Thuganomics, Interrupts Elias At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
John Cena WrestleMania 35

John Cena returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 and interrupted the musical performance by Elias. Cena delivered a few bars and attacked Elias. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

Elias, John Cena

