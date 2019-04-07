wrestling / News
John Cena Returns As Doctor of Thuganomics, Interrupts Elias At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
John Cena returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 and interrupted the musical performance by Elias. Cena delivered a few bars and attacked Elias. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
.@IAmEliasWWE is doing it ALL in what's sure to be the greatest musical performance in #WrestleMania history, and he's doing it LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QeJHCfzkYA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen… @IAmEliasWWE!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yo8d3by5po
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WE ARE WITNESSING A MUSICAL GENIUS.#WrestleMania @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/uD073auW1F
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Oh? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/L7vkkqbOiP
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
W O R D L I F E .
The #DrOfThuganomics is BACK! 💯 #WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/A9GKCXakKu
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
🐐🐐🐐🐐 ALERT.
The DOCTOR of THUGANOMICS @JohnCena IS HERE at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/xkS7brfXHQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
WORD. LIFE.#WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/wkbWgdaAjI
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Welcome to your #WrestleMania moment, @IAmEliasWWE.#WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/aMpeDPvx4l
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
"This means #WalkWithElias?
Nah, I'm not really feelin' it.
Because without the guitar, what it really means
is Wasted Wrestling Experiment."#WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/7qddPz9raI
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Confirms Relationship With Andrade at HOF Ceremony, Andrade Tweets At Her (Pics, Video)
- UPDATED: Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Assailant Ranted About Women Main Eventing WrestleMania, Sent Bizarre Tweets To WWE Talent, Was Arrested For Stalking
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)