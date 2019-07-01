John Cena Encourages Fans To Spark Change This 4th of July

John Cena is featured in a new ad for Skyy Vodka which encourages fans to ‘Spark Change’ this 4th of July. The video encourages a diverse America and asks fans to respond with photos of fireworks with the hashtags #ad21 and #ProudlyAmerican to the appropriate Twitter account. You can see the ad below.

What’s more beautiful than fireworks this 4th of July? A diverse America. Use your firework photos to help us #SparkChange💥🍸#ad21+ #ProudlyAmerican #SKYYVodka pic.twitter.com/KtPO2r7A2w — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 1, 2019