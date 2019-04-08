John Cena Explains Why He Went ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ at WrestleMania

– John Cena spoke backstage after his WrestleMania appearance about why he came back in his throwback “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona. Cena noted that he just finished doing a film and had the idea passed by him, which he liked.

“I feel ridiculous speaking normal and dressing like this. But I wasn’t supposed to be here and I wanted to do something that was a nice surprise and a bit of entertainment in a show that’s filled with the culmination of a lot of stories. So the idea came up and I immediately said yes. And now I kind of look ridiculous, and I’m in the 2004 Wayback Machine but I think it was really special and it was done all in the good heart of entertainment. I thought that Elias put on a very creatyive performance and I didn’t want to take a ton of time away from the event or the superstars that have earned a chance to go out there and do what they do. I know we were only a few minutes, it was awesome to be out there. It felt really fun, and it was a nice surprise for all the WrestleMania fans. So that’s my one rabbit out of the hat, I don’t know what the hell I’m gonna do after this.”

He continued, “I just wrapped a movie on Thursday, so I didn’t wanna — there was no way to, I don’t want to do something via satellite. I didn’t wanna do anything and not be here. But I was here and I was part of the event, and they had recommended me to do this and I thought it was a great idea.”

