John Cena Explains His Love for the Make-A-Wish Charity

– While speaking to Stephanie McMahon Stephanie’s Places, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena spoke about his work with Make-A-Wish. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

John Cena on granting wishes for Make-A-Wish: “The coolest thing about those moments is that I can tell because of how emotional you are that it’s an absolute boomerang. Whatever you think you give to somebody, they give back to you exponentially, but I don’t need a thank you because I was there. That’s enough.”

On why he loves the charity: “It’s a charity that I’ve come to know and love. I admire the fact that we can bring people into our world who are going through somewhat of a difficult time. Give them a day’s worth of escape or give them an experience that they’ll never forget … you get immediate suspension of disbelief, you get a true day off. Anytime it’s like, ‘Oh Make-A-Wish wants you to do this,’ no problem, let’s do it.”

Cena will be in action later today at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. He teams with Logan Paul against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Today’s premium live event is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.