– Earlier today, actor and WWE Superstar John Cena shared a new clip from tonight’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on Roman Reigns, where Cena discusses how Reigns learned from his past failures. You can view that clip below.

John Cena wrote about Roman Reigns on his X account, “Many have ‘held the title,’ but none have elevated the position and have had as much success personally and for the entirety of the @WWE like @WWERomanReigns. A true one of a kind and, in my opinion, the greatest of all time. Watch his @WWEonAE Bio tonight!”

The new episode of Biography airs tonight on A&E at 9:00 pm EST.