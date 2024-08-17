John Cena Explains Why He Wore Dog Tags In WWE

In an interview with WIRED (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about why he wore dogs tags as part of his entrance before matches in WWE. As he noted, it’s not something he does that much anymore.

He said: “That happened a while ago. It was an accouterment I used to wear. Those have been shifted over the years. Fans used to give me the rubber bracelets that would say inspirational things or ‘Hey, I just made this,’ and I would tie them into my shoelaces. I would go into matches with 100 rubber bracelets on both sides. If a fan gave me one before an event, I would have that. My dog tags used to say the names of my parents and my brothers. It was my cop out way of saying, ‘Hey, you guys are with me.’ I wasn’t really good at being a son or being a brother. Rather than wear this thing that they could see on TV, what I began to do for them was show up. I’m trying to be better at showing up. Ditched the dog tags for more one-on-one time.“