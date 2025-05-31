John Cena Explains How He Got to the Decision of His Retirement

– In a new preview clip for Stephanie’s Places, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena discussed deciding to retire, and Stephanie McMahon also asked him how he got to the point where he decided to hold a farewell tour. Below are some highlights:

John Cena on how he got to his decision to retire: “By continuously coming here and being disappointed and then asking myself the question of this place usually makes me feel good, ‘Why do I feel bad?’ And it was because I’m surrounded by pictures, by numbers. That’s a 600-lb squat, or that’s a cleaning jerk with 330-lb, or that’s a 300-lb snatch. I can’t even do those lifts anymore because my body’s so beat up. So as soon as I got through that jagged pill of like, ‘Oh man, I am never gonna overhead press 374 pounds ever again, but let’s work to see what the best I can for today is.’ You know it’s it it’s a very similar course to WWE.”

On his skills being on the regress: “My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I’m not going to run right, and my partner is not going to run right, and our relationship isn’t going to run right. ‘Sorry, kid. It’s time. It’s time to close this chapter.’ I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great because I don’t feel more at home besides in in the arms of my wife than I do on a campus I had to pitch this idea, a real wrestling farewell and hoping that they would see the business in it and they were like, ‘Uh yes, this is this is going to be good.'”

Cena’s appearance on Stephanie’s Places is now streaming on ESPN+. He’s next set for action at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on Saturday, June 7. He will team with Logan Paul against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The premium live event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

