John Cena Explains Why Roman Reigns Is The Greatest of All Time

Back in September, John Cena said in an interview that Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time, something WWE has been calling Cena during his TV appearances. In an interview with After the Bell (via Fightful), Cena explained why he believes that Reigns is deserving of his status as ‘The GOAT’.

He said: “He’s a sponge, and he’s athletic, super intelligent, and a fan of this, and I mean all of this. Most importantly, a fan of psychology. I say the WWE Universe is the biggest superstar we have. Roman navigated those waters without them. Here’s the thing with Roman, I don’t think Roman is Roman if he doesn’t have a time to work in front of no crowd. The crowd is so against the fact that the company believed in Roman Reigns…I set the precedent of ‘Company guy, see ya.’ Everyone has a tough hill to climb once they become pushed. There is a giant ray behind the curtain, we all know that too. ‘We have to be careful how this happens because we don’t want this to happen.’ That absolutely happened with Roman. It was when the crowd wasn’t there that you’re able to take more chances, that Roman could be himself. There wasn’t anyone to be like, ‘That sucked, that didn’t work,’ because you don’t have the instant feedback. Night after night, it becomes this extremely nuanced soft-spoken character that is not the ‘welcome to SmackDown!’ that they’re used to. As soon as they bring people back in, he had done such a riveting program, that it was, ‘Man, I want to see this guy.’ He has done it better than anybody I have ever seen. He’s the Greatest of All Time, in my opinion. Me watching it, it was very difficult for some performers to work to that crowd, I definitely would have been that person. Roman leaned into everything they gave him and really made it cinematic and so nuanced and so incredible. He got the viewer to (pay attention), without the energy of the audience. I don’t have that tool. I don’t know how I would be able to do that because I’ve never done it. The Firefly Fun House was it. It’s a very interesting environment when you don’t have an audience.“