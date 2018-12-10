John Cena Explains Why WWE Won’t Turn Him Heel

John Cena recumbently spoke with Chris Van Vliet (via Sportskeeda) and was asked about the possibility of a heel turn. Cena explained why that won’t happen…

“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince). For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part-timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds.”