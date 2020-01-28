wrestling / News
John Cena Featured in New Super Bowl LIV Ad for Michelob ULTRA With Jimmy Fallon
– Sometimes, “You just gotta see the lighter side of this.” WWE Superstar John Cena is featured in a new Super Bowl LIV ad for Michelob ULTRA along with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The spot is already available online, and you can watch the ad, titled “Jimmy Works It Out,” in the player below.
In the ad, Fallon learns that fitness and working out can be fun with help from the likes of John Cena, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and Kerri Walsh Jennings. The early section features Cena and Fallon doing some kettle bell lifts at a gym before Fallon accidentally launches the kettle bell weight through a window, shattering it. Later, the two men are drinking some Michelob at the bar while Fallon laments that “working out sucks!” while Cena notes that Fallon simply has to “see the lighter side of this.” Cena is featured throughout the 60-second TV spot.
Also, here is the full press release on the new Super Bowl spot from Michelob:
Michelob ULTRA Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Show America That Fitness Can Be Fun
ULTRA and Fallon “Do It For The Cheers” This Super Bowl
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Michelob ULTRA, the country’s fastest growing beer brand, unveiled its new Super Bowl commercial reinforcing that fitness can be enjoyed. The :60 spot stars late night TV host Jimmy Fallon as he learns that fitness can in fact be fun with the help of friends like John Cena, The Roots, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat. Titled “Jimmy Works It Out,” the new ad highlights the brand’s belief that all the hard work you put in at the gym, on the track, in the studio or wherever you spend your time being active is only worth it if you enjoy it – especially when you can cheers with a refreshing and great tasting Michelob ULTRA afterward
“Michelob ULTRA has always celebrated the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers and this year we’re showing people like Jimmy — those who may think fitness is a chore — that they don’t have to sacrifice fun to live an active lifestyle,” said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. “In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don’t have to be at odds with each other. We’re excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too.”
In the commercial, viewers will see Fallon embark on a series of inherently fun workouts with professional wrestler and actor John Cena, all of which are followed by a round of light, refreshing Michelob ULTRAs. With only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is the perfect beer with which to celebrate your hard work in the gym, on the court and beyond.
“For this commercial, Michelob ULTRA was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer,” said Jimmy Fallon. “Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up.”
‘Jimmy Works It Out’ is a part of Michelob ULTRA’s brand campaign “Do It For The Cheers,” a fully-integrated campaign celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives. The campaign will come to life throughout 2020 as the brand continues to create new ways to bring fun to wellness, one of which will be signing 2,600 consumers to official Team ULTRA endorsement deals – just like the pros. Team ULTRA will recognize and reward individuals, groups of friends, and local crews who are Pros at Enjoyment, providing beer, gear, and VIP access to events throughout the year.
This year marks the fifth consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Michelob ULTRA and is the most airtime the brand has had in the game to date. FCB is the creative agency for “Jimmy Works It Out.” To view “Jimmy Works It Out” visit Michelob ULTRA’s Youtube page.
