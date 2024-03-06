wrestling / News
John Cena Says ‘Fingers Crossed’ For Wrestlemania 40 Appearance
March 6, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE has reportedly been discussing having John Cena appear at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. During an appearance on First Take, Cena briefly teased showing up at next month’s event.
He said: “So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.”
Ryan Clark: 3 Piece or Jorts?
John Cena: It depends. If we’re talking #WrestleMania 40- Crossing my fingers I hope the jorts I don’t care. If we’re talking First Take I will do my best to put on a waistcoat.
👀👀👀 What’s John got cooking for Mania??? pic.twitter.com/Tj5kjcqj3N
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 6, 2024