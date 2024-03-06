John Cena Says ‘Fingers Crossed’ For Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

As previously reported, WWE has reportedly been discussing having John Cena appear at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. During an appearance on First Take, Cena briefly teased showing up at next month’s event.

He said: “So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.”