John Cena Finishes Filming on Playing With Fire Ahead of WrestleMania

– John Cena is done with production on his latest film, just in time for a possible WrestleMania match. PWInsider reports that Cena wrapped filming on Playing With Fire in Vancouver, BC with a March 20th, 2020 release date set.

Cena has reportedly agreed to a match at WrestleMania, though there has been no hint about it on WWE television with just six days left and no word as to a possible opponent for him. Still, with production done on his film he would be available for a possible match.

Cena stars along with Judy Greer, Brianna Hildebrand, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo. The WWE star plays a smokejumper, a firefighter who parachutes into remote areas to combat wildfires. The film is described as follows: “A group of firefighters take in a group of siblings after rescuing them from a fire.”