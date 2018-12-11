John Cena Gets Praised For His Role in Bumblebee

Bumblebee is off to a strong start as far as reviews go, pulling in a 96% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Variety has praised John Cena’s performance…

The movie’s most memorable human character is played by John Cena, who witnesses Bumblebee’s arrival as a flaming meteor (at that point, the Autobot is transforming into a Jeep), barely surviving the ensuing firefight. Representing the ominous governmental authority figure determined to capture and/or experiment upon such misunderstood aliens in movies like these, the former wrestler looks plenty intimidating in military garb. But he also brings a welcome sense of humor to the mix, holding his own against the gargantuan CG co-stars.