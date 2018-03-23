WWE News: John Cena Gets Surprised With A Prom On Ellen, Fans Polled On Future Daniel Bryan Opponents, Darren Young On Mark Henry’s Hall of Fame Induction

– During an appearance on Ellen, John Cena revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres that he had never attended his prom. So he was given a surprise prom with Nikki Bella as his date. Meanwhile, he said that he got a special gift from Ellen that he would show off during RAW.

A HUGE thank you to @TheEllenShow for always being so generous. Aside from a time-machine to prom with the perfect date, she gave me a special gift with an extra powerful message. Excited to show everyone this Monday on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/6sIupCukpd — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 23, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Daniel Bryan face now that he’s been cleared to return to in-ring action. 30% voted for AJ Styles, followed by 12% for The Miz, 11% for Shinsuke Nakamura, 10% for Kevin Owens, 7% for Brock Lesnar, 6% for Finn Balor, 5% for Kurt Angle, 3% for Braun Strowman, 3% for John Cena, 2% for Samoa Joe, 2% for Seth Rollins, 2% for Triple H, 2% for Sami Zayn, 2% for Roman Reigns, 1% for Dean Ambrose, 1% for Dolph Ziggler and 1% for Randy Orton.

– Darren Young posted a new vlog where he commented on Mark Henry’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: