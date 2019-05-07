John Cena Says He’s Happy With His New Girlfriend, Can’t Confirm Any Fast & Furious Rumors

– Extra TV recently interviewed WWE’s John Cena, who talked about his new girlfriend, who has now been identified as Shay Shariatzadeh. You can check out a video of the chat below. Cena was promoting Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, which he’s hosting for Nickelodeon.

When asked if he was happy with his new girlfriend, he responded, “Oh, I’m always happy. I’m always happy.” Renee Bargh also asked Cena about the rumors he could be joining the Fast & Furious franchise after Diesel posted a video teasing Cena joining the franchise. Cena commented, “I can’t confirmed anything like that.”

When Bargh added that Diesel “already did” confirm it, John Cena added on Diesel, “I know he did, but his world is very different than mine. Mine is what’s in front of me. I truly appreciate his endorsement and if I were to get the opportunity, I will be extremely grateful for it. And I promise if that happens, the folks in the franchise will get my best.”