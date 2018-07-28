Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Gives Advice On Friendship, Rare Ted Dibiase Photos, Elias Prepares For Live Event

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Raw 32618

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena gave some advice about true friendship.

– Wrestling fan John McAdam posted rare photos of Ted Dibiase that he took thirty years ago.

– WWE has released a video of Elias performing a soundcheck before tonight’s live event in Tallahassee, Florida.

Elias, John Cena, Ted Dibiase, Joseph Lee

