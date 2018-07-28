WWE News: John Cena Gives Advice On Friendship, Rare Ted Dibiase Photos, Elias Prepares For Live Event

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena gave some advice about true friendship.

In times of crisis you find out who is your friend and who isn’t. Anyone who supports or praises you in triumph then abandons or ridicules you in crisis isn’t worth giving your time to. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 28, 2018

– Wrestling fan John McAdam posted rare photos of Ted Dibiase that he took thirty years ago.

There are rare photos, and then there's this: a photo I took of @MDMTedDiBiase at the Boston Garden the afternoon after he won the title. Literally just scanned it, been sitting around for 30 years! @TedDibiase_jr @TedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/ZrprQHB6x8 — John McAdam (@CCMilani) July 28, 2018

– WWE has released a video of Elias performing a soundcheck before tonight’s live event in Tallahassee, Florida.