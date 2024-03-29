John Cena Is Glad Logan Paul Found WWE, Says He Fits Perfectly

John Cena says he’s happy that Logan Paul made his way to WWE and is a perfect fit for the company. Cena appeared in a documentary from Graham Bens that looked at five months in Paul’s life, concluding with his preparation for WrestleMania 39 where he battled Seth Rollins.

Cena is asked during the video about Paul’s work in WWE and said that he wished WWE had discovered Paul, saying (per Fightful:

“I wish we found him years ago. I think this would be his calling. I’m glad he’s found us. He fits perfectly in what we do.”

Paul will defend the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40.